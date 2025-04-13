April 12, 2025 at 11:55 pm

She Got On The Dating Apps Using Older Pictures, And Now Her Matches Are Saying They Don’t Appreciate It

by Ben Auxier

Shutterstock/Reddit

Everyone has a type, it seems, and what that means can be varied…and messy.

Listen to this tale of tactical attraction from an anonymous Reddit user:

AITA for using chubbier pictures of myself on a dating website

I (31f) have struggled with my weight my whole life.

I’m thinner now but I yo-yo diet so my thinness will probably not last.

A lot of people can relate to that – weight is hard to keep off.

I didn’t want to attract a man who’ll leave me for gaining weight.

So I did the opposite of what most women do, as I choose unflattering pictures.

The pictures I posted are like 30 to 60 pounds heavier, often without makeup.

This guy (28m) messaged me and we messaged for a few days.

Then came the odd, first, digital encounter.

Before meeting this guy in a public place with a male friend a few feet away, I video chatted this man so I know he is who he claims to be and he can see I’m me.

When we met in-person however, he seemed less impressed.

And then a second date, despite some disappointment.

On the 2nd date he also looked down so I asked him what’s wrong.

He said I catfished him, and I said that is how I really use to look.

He said I don’t look like that now, and I reminded him we video chatted.

He said he thought that the I was using filters during the video chat, and what I look like in pictures was the real me.

And now they’re both in a weird spot.

He said he’ll date me anyway because looks aren’t the most important thing to him.

Which is both sweet and insulting. Did I catfish him?

What do the relationship experts of the internet make of this?

A sort of backwards misrepresentation is still a misrepresentation.

It’s, like, catfishing in the third degree.

You gotta be you.

As a person with some super outdated headshots, I can honestly relate.

