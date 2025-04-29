She Had to Admit She Was Pregnant At Her Sister’s Wedding, And Now She’s Worried It Was The Wrong Time For An Announcement

Hey, sometimes big news just comes out at the wrong time.

AITA for accidentally announcing my pregnancy at my sister’s wedding? “I have had several miscarriages in the past, including one weeks before finding out I was pregnant again. For this reason, my husband and I had decided to hold off on announcing the pregnancy to anyone until I was in my second trimester, including our immediate family members. We just didn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up because we had attended a family reunion for my family just two days after our most recent miscarriage. Although we had tried to keep the pregnancy on the DL by only telling immediate family members, someone spilled the beans to the rest of my family and I was constantly bombarded with questions and congratulations about my pregnancy and had to inform everyone that I had lost the baby. It was tough and that’s why we had decided to wait until I was in my second trimester to tell anyone else when we discovered that I was pregnant again shortly after my miscarriage. Now for the wedding… I was a bridesmaid and was still early enough in my pregnancy that I wasn’t showing or anything so I didn’t think anyone would notice. And I was right, no one commented on how I looked or anything like that. I can’t remember exactly how far along I was at this point but I think it was only like eight or nine weeks.

Everything was going great until the reception… when the bride called myself and the other bridesmaids (two of whom were also our sisters) over to take celebratory shots. Now, I’m not much of a drinker when I’m not pregnant so I was hoping they’d understand when I refused to take shots with them. Instead, they kept insisting by saying things like, “Don’t be a party pooper” or “It’s bride’s wedding so make an exception” or “it’s just one drink”.

So finally I just told them that I COULDN’T take a shot because I was pregnant. They were all surprised and no one seemed upset or angry with me. In fact they all hugged and congratulated me. And then the rest of the wedding went on without any mention of my pregnancy. I’d also like to add that no one besides myself and the bridesmaids were around to hear the announcement as we had went into the kitchen at the venue for the celebratory shots as that was where all the alcohol was located (it was a small wedding). Also, another thing I should mention is that my parents (dad and step mom) already knew about my pregnancy prior to the wedding because my dad caught on to one of my pregnancy cravings and called me out on it, LOL. He knows I don’t like pickles and when he took me and my two daughters out for ice cream one day, I ordered fried pickles. He noted how unusual it was for me to want pickles and straight up asked me if I was pregnant and I am horrible at lying to my parents so I obviously came clean to him and made him promise not to tell anyone else aside from step mom. He agreed and kept his word. He knew at the wedding and didn’t say a word to anyone about it. Not even my sisters. Hell, he even acted surprised when one of my sisters brought it up to him a few days later and went so far as to say he was offended that I hadn’t told him yet. At least that’s what my sister told me when she called me afterwards to tell me I should probably tell him.

But the reason I am making this post is because it just dawned on me that some people might have seen me announcing my pregnancy to my sisters and the other bridesmaids at the wedding as an ******* move. But in my defense, I had no intentions of announcing my pregnancy previously and was planning on waiting until I was in my second trimester to do so. To be honest, I felt kind of forced to announce it since everyone was trying to peer pressure me into drinking. I love my sister and would never in a million years intentionally do anything to hurt her or take away from her special day. No one has mentioned anything to me about my announcement but that doesn’t mean they didn’t have a problem with it. Looking back now, I can’t help but wonder if I was in the wrong? If maybe there was a better way to approach the situation but I just couldn’t see it at the time. And now I’m wondering if I should apologize to my sister (the bride) for it even though she hasn’t mentioned anything to me about it solely because I feel bad about it and am starting to wonder if it DID upset her and she just decided not to say anything about it to me. I kind of feel like an ******* but I just wanted to get other people’s perspectives on it as well. AITA?”

