She Made Sure Her Friend Knew The Call Was On Speaker, But She’s Wondering If She Also Should’ve Let Her Friend Know Who Else Was In The Room

Who would have thought something so universal as a call on speaker could spark a fight!

If someone tells you that the call is on speaker, do you automatically assume that means that there are other people in the room, or do you need it spelled out for you who exactly is in the room?

That’s the question in today’s story.

Let’s find out what happened!

You’re on speaker… So I hopped on a call with someone and as I started the call I said, “you’re on speaker.”

There was another person in the room with me, but I didn’t explicitly say, “you’re on speaker with X.” Long story short, the person on the phone reacted in a way that they probably wouldn’t have had they known someone else but me was listening.

She has a good question.

I let them know through text that they were still on speaker and they got super mad. So… if someone told you on the phone, “you’re on speaker”, would you assume someone else was in the room, or not?

Would you need “you’re on speaker with X”?

It does seem like knowing you’re on speaker would make you more careful about what you say, but it couldn’t hurt to offer the information about who else is in the room.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one!

This user thinks it is obvious that others can hear a conversation when the phone is on speaker.

Exactly! This user thinks mentioning you’re on speaker means others can listen.

This user thinks she isn’t fully TA!

This user thinks it would help if the person would clearly mention if someone can hear the conversation.

That’s right! This user thinks the meaning is clear.

Someone’s being cellphone dumb for no reason!

