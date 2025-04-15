She Ordered A Side And A Dessert, But What She Got Was More Like A Costco Sample

“Shrinkflation” is a term that refers to paying the same amount of money for smaller amounts of product, effectively increasing the price.

And it’s not just hitting the store shelves – it’s also hitting our restaurant orders.

Check out this video from TikTok user @_alecai_:

“I’m not gonna be rude, but stick with me,” she says, surveying a selection of small containers from a takeout meal.

“It is ****** up. This is a sauce,” she says, indicating the small black container.

“This is a 4 dollar dessert I paid extra for,” she says, holding up a barely larger cup of yogurt, maybe?

“And this is one of my sides,” she says, holding up the most pitiful portion of mac and cheese I’ve ever laid eyes on.

“This is not appropriate. I hate this so much. It’s just not right. A side used to be a bowl of something. It used to actually mean something. But I mean, yeah, aside from what? Nothing? Yeah, this is better, but not good.”

The people need to be informed of this injustice.

Apparently the dessert was Haupia, a Hawaiian dish made from coconut milk.

What is this, a meal for ants?

You’re not crazy, they’re crazy.

Talk about making someone hangry.

