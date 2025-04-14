She Thought Helping An Injured Animal Was The Right Thing To Do, But Then Her Ex And His Father Made Her Out To Be The Villain

Some people believe that doing the right thing should always be rewarded.

AITA for rescuing a baby squirrel and “back talking” my (now) exes father? A few months ago, I found a baby squirrel in my (25F) (now) 32M ex’s backyard.

I called a wildlife rescue, and they told me to wait for a specified period. If the mother didn’t come back within that timeframe, I was to bring it in to their center. Momma squirrel never came back, so I scooped up the baby squirrel and took it 45 minutes to the rescue.

When I came back to my ex’s house, his father was irate to the extent it was abusive. He asked me if I was dumb and told me I put his family at risk of rabies. He told me that he didn’t want me around ever again because I was clearly stupid and dangerous. He said a few other things, but these were the worst.

It’s his house that his son is living in, so I obliged, but not before I told him that I will always help anything or anyone who is unable to help themselves, and I won’t let anyone speak to me like that. He demanded I leave and called me a “disrespectful brat.” This was the first time that I ever spoke back to him, but it is not the first time that he had bullied me into allowing him and his son to treat me poorly.

I volunteer in animal rescue, so I am very aware of signs and symptoms of rabies and the likelihood that this animal was rabid was slim. I also have protective gear on standby in my car that I used when handling the animal. Additionally, I was the only person in the household who had handled said squirrel, and I was not in contact with any body fluids, nor was I bitten or scratched.

I understand his sentiment that I COULD have been bitten, but in the event that I was, I would receive guidance and treatment from a physician and do not need someone else making decisions for me. I’ve rescued countless dogs from emergencies, some of which were sick or hurt and aggressive as a result. I know the risk this involves, but I am adequately trained to protect myself to the furthest extent possible and know what to do if this fails for any reason.

We have since broken up as a result of several things, one of which being his parents attacking me and invalidating me on numerous occasions. I recently had a few mutual friends bring up this situation, and people seem mixed on whether or not I’m an AH because I “back talked” his father, which was disrespectful. So Reddit, AITA?

