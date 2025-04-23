A Kid Wanted A Selfie With Her Famous TikToker Friend, But When She Told Her The Friend Got Livid

Fame can change a dynamic or an outing big time for all sorts of reasons. It’s like things will never be the same as they were pre-fame.

AITA for asking my ‘famous’ friend to take a selfie with a fan? This morning I met a childhood friend who is now famous on TikTok. We rarely get together nowadays because she’s been busy and I never got to see her as this sort of ‘celebrity’ in public, so to speak. Anyway, we were having coffee and a girl, who was like 10 or 11, recognized her. I think the girl’s mother was in the line to get their order and the girl came all by herself to our table.

My friend was texting someone when she approached us, and the girl asked her if she could get a selfie. To my surprise my friend just kept texting, like, she didn’t acknowledge the girl at all! I thought my friend could not have heard her because the girl didn’t speak loudly and appeared to be shy. So the girl was left standing there and there was this awkward pause. So I called my friend by her name and said, “This girl wants a picture.” My friend indulged her request but seemed bothered to do so.

After the girl left, my friend turned to me and said something like, ‘Don’t you ever put me on the spot like this again. If I wanted to take a selfie I would have answered her myself.” I couldn’t believe she was saying that. Then she went on to say how she didn’t even had her make up done and didn’t want to be bothered. I told her she could have answered the girl even if to say she couldn’t take a picture right now, how could she just ignore her? Then my friend said “You don’t understand” and that was the end of it. AITA here?

