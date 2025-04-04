She Tried To Be The Caregiver For Her Aging Parents, But The Emotional Toll Became Too Heavy So She Drew The Line And Walked Away

As the years pass, the dynamics between parents and children often change, sometimes in the most difficult ways.

As a daughter is faced with her father’s mistreatment and her mother’s demand for help, she finds herself pushed to a breaking point. Can she continue caregiving for someone who treats her so poorly?

AITA for refusing to be the main caretaker for my elderly parents? My parents are both in their 80s and live about two hours from me. For reference, I have a sibling that lives right down the road from them.

Neither of them have aged well — they always refused to be active and have lived very sedentary lives in their retirement, so aging has been hard on them. My father, especially, has struggled with type 2 diabetes and dementia/Alzheimer’s. He is very combative and mean about everything, which is how he has always been, but dementia and old age have made it worse.

He directs a lot of his anger towards me and is especially mad that I am trying to get them to move into assisted living because they fall constantly and need so much help. Anytime he disagrees with me about anything, he starts screaming and calling me names and “the thing.” “The thing” hurts especially hard because I am his daughter, and he is reducing me to something that is hardly human.

He will say horrible things when he is completely lucid and remembering everything/everyone. Or he will say, “don’t feed the thing,” when my mom tries to offer me food.

I tried so hard to ignore this treatment, but once he did it in front of my kids, I put my foot down and stopped visiting.

My mother now wants me to come to her 3+ times a week to help with cooking, cleaning, helping dress my father, etc. I have said no because the way he treats me is terrible, and I have to look out for my own well-being.

She says I just need to ignore it because he is old and grumpy. She says I take things too personally and I am obligated to help them because they raised me. AITA for saying they need either a full-time nurse or assisted living?

What did Reddit make of this?

This redditor encourages the daughter to continue to advocate for her needs.

This commenter thinks it isn’t the responsibility of the daughter to solely care for her parents.

The brunt of caregiving responsibilities should not fall solely on one gender, either.

Maybe caring from a distance is the best way to protect herself right now.

After all, you can’t pour from an empty cup.

