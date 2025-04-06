She Was Always The Host Of The Group Parties, But Then She Made A Very Strict Rule About What Could Go In Your Glass

Live and let live, to each their own.

But what happens when your own clashes with mine?

For example, if you’re vegan and you have friends over for dinner, should they be able to eat or drink anything that is not vegan?

That’s the question in this story, and it might be the end of the friendship if someone doesn’t apologize.

Let’s find out what happened.

AITA for encouraging our friend group to stop visiting a friend due to their house rules? There is a person in our friend group who usually hosts us at her place for weekly drinks. She recently became very active in the vegan community and promotes her views a lot. We don’t mind it too much, although she can be annoying at times.

We usually do BYOB for the weekly drinks and we’ve never had any incidents or problems. I think we’re quite considerate guests and she enjoys hosting people, so it was all fine until a month ago when she suddenly lashed out at another girl in the friend group for brining a bottle of Baileys to the weekly drinks.

She was bluntly rude to the girl and made her pretty uncomfortable because “I don’t want any dairy in my glasses, no matter how much you will wash them after”. We were like “Ok, whatever, your glasses so you get to decide” but afterwards I’ve asked everybody if they’d prefer me to host from now on. Everyone was uncomfortable about the situation and we decided that I’d be hosting from now on.

It’s been a month since then and the original host (OH 🙂 seems quite upset. I think she really enjoyed her role as a host and valued it quite a bit. So idk, wondering if that seemed like a good decision. On one hand, she has the right to set the rules in her place and she’s upset now, on the other it seemed really petty and the rude reaction was over the top.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

