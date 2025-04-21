She Was Letting Her Friend Live With Her While She Was Down On Her Luck, But Now, She’s Kicking Her to the Curb

Everybody wants to be there to help a friend.

Heck, most of us want to be there to help whoever we can.

But there are limits. There’s only so much help you can give someone who won’t help themselves.

This woman felt that her friend pushed her past her limits, but she’s wondering if she was too harsh.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for kicking my homeless friend out of my apartment? My (F23) friend (F25) is homeless and has been living with me for months in my studio apartment but I kicked her out yesterday.

I got so fed up with her living in my apartment doing nothing while I pay for all her expenses like food, gas when she uses my car, water and electricity she uses etc. I am a university student with 2 part time jobs barely making ends meet, it being especially so when paying for another person’s expenses.

It’s not that she minds her being there…

I wouldn’t mind if she lived with me for a while when she gets her stuff together, I wouldn’t even mind letting her stay here for free. But its been months and she hasn’t looked for a job and she didn’t seem to plan to leave anytime soon.

Can ya help out at all?

Like a week ago I told her to help me with groceries or anything at all and if not she should start to look for another place to stay. She apparently didn’t have money to pay for anything so I told her she should look for another place to stay. She didn’t even try to find another place so I kicked her out and gave her phone numbers to homeless shelters she could go to.

But now, she’s feeling bad.

She is telling me I’m the jerk and honestly I’m feeling a little guilty. But I tried helping her the best i can but I just had enough. I think I might be a jerk since technically i could afford helping her and the notice before i kicked her out was minimal

She doesn’t owe her friend a free place to stay. The friend needs to learn to stand on her own two feet.

Let’s see how the people in the comments on Reddit assess this:

Here’s some interesting idioms:

You did good. She did bad.

It’s pretty clear this wasn’t a situation that was improving.

When someone tells you who they are, believe them.

There’s a big difference between needing help and manipulation.

