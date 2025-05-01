She Went All Out to Be the “Fun Aunt,” But After One Chore Request Went Awry, She Cancelled A Big Trip

This aunt has bent over backward for her nieces and nephew—giving them safe space, gifts, and emotional support their parents never did.

But when she asked for a little help around the house?

Her SIL flipped, and her once-close niece suddenly had a lot to say.

Now she’s wondering if the birthday trip she planned should be off the table.

AITA for possibly canceling the trip I planned for my nieces birthday? I 37 F have always gone out of my way for my nieces and nephews because their parents aren’t great. Co F 15, Em F 13 and To M 11. I have let them come over and stay the night when they needed breaks from the loudness of their house. I have always made sure they had anything they wanted while here. Recently we’ve all fallen on hard times and are living under the same roof. I have been helping them and being there for them. I am the person they come to when they need help. I have helped with homework at times. They come to me when they need someone to to talk to or when they’re bored. I usually drop everything and play with them and listen when they need a shoulder.

Do we smell someone who’s about to take advantage?

The oldest Co and I are the closest. I have gone above and beyond to be there for her and help support her in any way that I can. She can be insecure I have bought her clothing items that she loves in the size she prefers, which her parents don’t even do. I make sure she can come to me any time she wants. I bought games that I know she likes and spent hours playing them with her. We have had these same sort of arguments before of me feeling taken advantage of, but nothing ever changes. Yesterday I made a special effort with my bf to take Co to get her hair cut, because she knew her parents wouldn’t, and then after I took her to dinner as a surprise. We also got her some snacks. My SIL didn’t even say thank you for me doing that for her daughter or even comment on the cut.

Oh heck no.

I’m disabled so it’s hard for me to cleanup much. So every few months I ask the kids to help me clean and I always reward them for it. A week or so ago I talked to my SIL about it and we discussed it and she said it was fine. Yesterday I asked the kids to help me today and that I had rewards for them. Today I guess they didn’t want to help and my SIL threw a fit that I didn’t ask her first…even though I did and that they never want to help her clean but they’ll help me.

Um…

So when I argued that I did tell her she was like I won’t make them help. I at no point in time asked her to make them. That didn’t even come up at all except from her. I would have talked to the kids myself. But she was such a B word that I didn’t even bother. She is a “stay at home mom” since she’s too psycho to actually hold a job. She’s not physically disabled at all but I am. She barely does anything around the house but I’m lazy according to her. Co was in the room with her mom putting me down and saying I’m always asking them to help. Which again it’s been months since the last time I asked them to help.

That’s not right.

Honestly though I feel like helping me once in a while is the least they can do considering all I do for them. I am genuinely just hurt. I go out of my way for all of them and rarely get anything back. I promised Co that I would take her somewhere special for her birthday next month. AITA If I cancel because of her behavior?

Reddit said she was well within her rights to cancel the birthday trip—especially if it no longer felt like a joyful gift.

Most people agreed she’d been treated like a doormat for far too long and that a little boundary-setting was overdue.

This person says to take a step back and give everyone (including herself) some breathing room.

She gave her all to this family—and they gave her grief over a mop.

It might be time for a break.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.