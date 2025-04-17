April 17, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Starbucks Customer Doesn’t Like Going To The Store Because Of Her “Boy” Name, And Now She’s Reporting On A Humbling Experience

by Ben Auxier

Connor Lee in her car

TikTok/connor_lee21

We’ve heard so many wrong-name-at-Starbucks stories at this point that it feels like they should just switch to a number system like a deli.

Until they do, stuff like this story from TikTok user @connor_lee21 is just gonna keep happening.

Connor Lee in her car

TikTok/connor_lee21

“Having a boy name is just so humbling, because I just picked up my Starbucks order, and she’s, like, holding three bags, and there’s another guy standing by me…”

Connor Lee in her car

TikTok/connor_lee21

“And she’s like, ‘Lindsay…Anna…’ I’m literally not moving. And then she says, ‘Connor,’ looks straight at the boy. Looks straight at the boy.”

Connor Lee in her car

TikTok/connor_lee21

“I’ll take that, ma’am.”

@connor_lee21

at least I’m used to it but this made me lol #relatable #funny

♬ original sound – connor_lee21

A lot of people felt for her.

2025 04 04 20 14 07 Starbucks Customer Doesnt Like Going To The Store Because Of Her Boy Name, And Now Shes Reporting On A Humbling Experience

What’s in a name anyway?

2025 04 04 20 14 21 Starbucks Customer Doesnt Like Going To The Store Because Of Her Boy Name, And Now Shes Reporting On A Humbling Experience

It’s all good, though!

2025 04 04 20 14 35 Starbucks Customer Doesnt Like Going To The Store Because Of Her Boy Name, And Now Shes Reporting On A Humbling Experience

Logans and Connors unite.

2025 04 04 20 14 55 Starbucks Customer Doesnt Like Going To The Store Because Of Her Boy Name, And Now Shes Reporting On A Humbling Experience

A latte by any other name would taste as sweet.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter