Starbucks Customer Doesn’t Like Going To The Store Because Of Her “Boy” Name, And Now She’s Reporting On A Humbling Experience

We’ve heard so many wrong-name-at-Starbucks stories at this point that it feels like they should just switch to a number system like a deli.

Until they do, stuff like this story from TikTok user @connor_lee21 is just gonna keep happening.

“Having a boy name is just so humbling, because I just picked up my Starbucks order, and she’s, like, holding three bags, and there’s another guy standing by me…”

“And she’s like, ‘Lindsay…Anna…’ I’m literally not moving. And then she says, ‘Connor,’ looks straight at the boy. Looks straight at the boy.”

“I’ll take that, ma’am.”

A lot of people felt for her.

What’s in a name anyway?

It’s all good, though!

Logans and Connors unite.

A latte by any other name would taste as sweet.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁