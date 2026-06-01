Ideal Candidate Struggles With On-Site Work and Feels Guilty Comparing Himself to Colleagues With Kids

Work responsibilities don’t always match personal strengths or comfort levels.

In this story, a man worked as a technical draftsman but struggled with on-site duties and social interactions.

Even though he helped when needed, he disliked the long hours and pressure of that role.

Seeing his colleagues handle the same work while raising kids made him feel guilty and inadequate.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not wanting to do on site construction overseeing while my colleagues don’t complain while also having kids? I work at a small company that does natural gas industrial plants. We plan them and then oversee the building process. My job on paper is as a “technical draftsman.” I think that is the right translation for technischer Zeichner. But I also do some planning and measurements on site.

This man admits that he is bad at interacting with others.

I generally do pretty badly at social interaction and overseer work. I never know if what I am doing is correct, and where I can say yes or no. I am also not really assertive. If I am up against someone who is assertive, it can lead to problems. I am also a little bit autistic. That does not help.

He is an ideal candidate for on-site work.

The problem is that my colleagues who have on-site experience all have kids. I do not, so I would be the perfect candidate for working on site. This includes long hours and irregular times. But I really hate that part of the job. I hate it so much that I would quit if it was my only task.

He feels like a jerk for complaining when his colleagues do it without saying anything.

We never really argue about anything and just get it done. I have no problem helping out in a situation. But I feel like a jerk because I am here complaining. My colleagues get it done while also having kids.

So now, he’s wondering if his feelings are valid.

It makes me feel like that “special little snowflake.” Like I want or need special treatment. Everyone else has a lot more on their plate. They just do it while also juggling parental responsibilities. So, AITA?

With his mental and social condition, it’s understandable why he hates the on-site work expected of him.

Not everyone handles high-pressure social environments the same way, and that does not make someone weak or lazy.

He is still helping his team and doing his job, even if certain parts drain him more than they drain others.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about an employee who followed bad orders, then ruined their manager’s career for good measure.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and simple.

Field work is a critical part of the job, says this user.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Just because you can do the job doesn’t mean you have to love every part of it.