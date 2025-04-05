April 5, 2025 at 7:21 am

Stay-At-Home Mom Shares That Her Husband Refuses To Do Any Household Chores, So She Decided To Stop Separating And Folding His Clothes

Some guys still think being a stay-at-home mom is easy.

Well, this woman shares that since her husband takes her hard work for granted and refuses to share the household chores, she will stop folding his clothes neatly.

That was a nice thing she did, but he didn’t appreciate it!

Let’s read her side of the story.

I don’t fold my husband’s clothes

My husband is a doctor (the kind that works on Mon-Fri, fixed schedule, no emergency etc) and we recently moved to a city closer to his job so I am a stay at home mom until I find daycare for my kid.

That’s a lot already.

My husband thinks because I am home I must do everything: cooking, cleaning, grocery shopping, checking mail, shoveling snow from double car driveway and doing everything for a kid too.

Amy time I have tried to have a conversation about it it has turned into an argument.

This is a bad sign. She doesn’t feel understood or heard.

Since the last 2-3 weeks, every time I fold washed laundry I have started just rolling his scrub, his clothes etc instead of folding them neatly.

Without bothering to separate work/casual/home clothes like I used to.

Now he’ll have to do it himself or ironically, be petty enough to ask her to do it.

I put my own and my kid’s clothes neatly and in their place because kid is 3 and they haven’t learned this chore yet.

It’s petty and it gives me little bit of satisfaction to not make any extra effort or thought when I am getting none.

This seems like a bigger issue, but I guess sometimes, small ways to get your power back can help.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

Hopefully, they will clean their dirty laundry as a couple and figure this out.

Cold wars will only make things worse.

