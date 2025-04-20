Student Practiced Diligently Over The Summer, But When They Ended Up Practicing The Same Piece As In The Audition, Their Friends Accused Them Of Having An Unfair Advantage

Mastering an instrument takes dedication, but some think there’s such a thing as being too prepared.

When a student realized they had already learned the audition piece months before, they thought it was a lucky break… until their friends called them selfish.

AITA for already practicing an audition piece before it was given? My high school has four bands in total, and the top two bands require auditions while the bottom two do not.

We recently received our audition pieces, and I was surprised to see that our etude was a piece I learned over the summer. The piece is from one of the Rubank Advanced books, and over the summer, I learned the whole book solely for the purpose of practice — not to try and give myself an advantage against my peers.

The piece is only about 20 measures long, and we are given two months to learn it along with some scales. I told my friends how excited I was that I already knew the piece and that I might be able to get into the top band. They all replied that I should be given a new piece because it isn’t fair to everyone else.

I felt bad and even talked to my directors about it. They said that I don’t have an advantage because I didn’t know the piece was going to be given — I just happened to practice it.

Even after telling my friends this, they still think it isn’t fair to the other people auditioning and that I’m a selfish AH for thinking that it is. AITA?

These friends are definitely either jealous or threatened!

School is the place to compete, in many ways.

Life is full of unfair advantages, so it’s best to make peace with that as soon as possible.

