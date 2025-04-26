Supervisor Insists On Authorizing Costly Claim Even Though Worker Warns Him Repeatedly, So They Sat Back And Let Them Take The Fall

When bad leadership makes bad calls — you know who they’re going to blame.

That’s why we always keep the (written) receipts.

Read how one Redditor’s supervisor insists on authorizing a giant claim, only to divert the blame to the worker later.

You authorized it. You take the fall. So, I work in complaints for a major telecom operator. (Yes, I got promoted since my last post here). And we are swamped.

Because the company is so busy, they adopt an alternate plan.

We are working in crisis mode, as we don’t have enough people to do what we need to do, and every complaint that isn’t solved in 15 days, one way or another, accrues fines from the regulator. Now, in crisis mode we just auto-approve small claims, as it’s cheaper than the fines for being late. [One day,] I get a huuuuuge claim on my desk, easily 100 times more than the fine for being late. It’s 14 days old.

So, of course, the worker goes to his supervisor for approval.

I go to my supervisor, but he says it’s too big for him. He can’t authorize it, and he thinks it would be cheaper to take the fine and work out everything in due time, but he’ll check with his superior and get back to me. Fine. I go back to work, doing other cases for the rest of the day. Next day, my supervisor’s boss comes to me asking why that particular case is on 15th day. So, I tell him.

But this boss wants this claim authorized now.

He’s furious. Everything should be approved. It’s crisis mode. We can’t allow to be fined and so on. So I ask him to authorize it, saying once more it’s 100 times more than the fine would be. He say he doesn’t care, and he’ll authorize it. I say it needs to be investigated.

In fact, he insists it be authorized.

Once more, he just says he’ll authorize it. (Now for some clarification, his bonus is reliant on the late cases. Fewer late cases, more bonus). So I say fine. Sign here. And he does. I process it and forget about it.

But, then, the end of the month rolls around.

Come the end of the month, a huge commotion happens. Sector director is in my supervisor’s boss’ office yelling like there’s no tomorrow. I get called in, and the issue is that case. And the jerk who authorized it is trying to throw me under the bus.

And why? Because the claim is fraudulent.

It turns out it was a fraudulent complaint, and we had to investigate it before making a decision. Sector director just asks who authorized it. Mad, I bring him the signed papers. I get sent out.

But, the boss had a consequence coming his way.

A few days later the boss gets the sack. Gee, I wonder why.

