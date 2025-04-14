After Repeated Coffee Demands From Her Boss, A Teen Serves Them Tea In A Dirty Cup With Leftover Noodles… And Is Never Asked To Do It Again

When people expect favors outside your job description, you either set a boundary or make sure they never ask again.

So, what would you do if your boss kept asking you to fetch coffee or tea like you were their personal assistant, even though it wasn’t your responsibility?

Would you push back instantly?

Or would you find a more subtle way to make him never ask again?

In the following story, one grocery store employee finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

How I was never asked to make the coffee/tea again A story on another sub reminded me of a boss getting mad at me at a grocery store job I had when I was 16. He’d ask me to make him coffee/tea. Not my job. Engage 16-year-old laziness / malicious compliance—he never asked me to wash the cup first, so I’d always use a random dirty cup from the sink.

His system worked until one day he became a little too careless.

This went on for a long time, but it made me smile every time I gave him the cup. One morning, the one I picked still had some noodles in it from someone else’s lunch, likely from the previous day. It was gross and wet. He drank it and got noodles in his mouth. He was very mad, but never asked again.

Disgusting! It kind of makes you feel sorry for the boss.

