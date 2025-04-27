Tenant Invested Thousands Into A Rent-to-Own Home, Then The Landlord Raised The Price And Backed Out Of Their Deal

When a landlord breaks their end of the deal, don’t expect the tenant to walk away quietly, especially after years of investing in the home.

AITA for selling remodel items after the “rent to own” landlords breached contract? Hello! I have been in a rent-to-own contract since 2019 with a person I have known for a long time. His family has always been very friendly to me, and vice versa. When entering the contract, he stated, “The longer you’re here, the cheaper the cost of the house will be.” We agreed that I would get a loan for the house as soon as possible. Fast forward to Covid… I moved my disabled mom home from the nursing home, and an assistive technology company helped with the cost of the remodel. He signed each plan and document regarding the repairs and the contract with the company.

Over the years, he personally paid for some repairs.

I had a child in 2021. I remodeled the upstairs bathroom because of mold and mildew; I didn’t want my child around it. I paid for this out of my own pocket. I replaced two windows that were broken and installed a new split AC/heater unit. At the same time, fixing several plumbing issues and central AC unit issues for the downstairs apartment. In 2022, his wife informed me that the taxes for the property increased; therefore, the rent payment increased as well. I agreed to pay the increase as this was in our original agreement. After which, she replied that they want to appraise the house and get it put on the market. I asked what was left on the mortgage and was given an agreeable amount. I tried to apply for loans and even spoke to the lender of the original home loan.

The loan officer advised him not to sign the papers.

Wifey sent me a contract, which I forwarded to the loan officer… he advised me not to sign as it was bogus and obviously pulled from an online source with very little information changed to accommodate the situation. I did not sign this and explained why. To which she replied, they would not assist with a down payment and required a 20% down payment. I asked the husband (original contract owner) to please come to the property and see what improvements I have made. He replied, “Will do.” I haven’t seen or spoken to them since.

It turns out the landlords are not really that honest.

Until March 10th, when wifey explained that the taxes increased again, they would like it to be under contract within 90 days, and they will put a for-sale sign up after an appraisal.

She also increased the total cost of the house by $16000. Come to find out, the hubby lied when I moved in. He cashed the insurance check for a new roof and never fixed it. Literally no one can get a loan for an incurable home. We are moving out, and she said that they are not liable for the repairs made by the assistive technology company or the ones I paid for out of pocket. So I have been advised to sell all of the items I put into the property. AITA?

