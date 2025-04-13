April 13, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Texas Roadhouse Customer Recently Discovered You Can Get A Lot Of Food For Just Five Bucks

TikTok user @shaina.finkel04:

“psa: you can get 16 rolls and a huge tub of butter for $5,” reads the caption.

She then takes us over her Texas Roadhouse haul, featuring a child-size drink as well as…

A bunch of rolls…

And really QUITE a lot of butter.

Careful though, these go hard.

There is a way to get them even cheaper:

What are they, overstocked on butter?

Here’s the scoop:

They’re practically giving these things away.

You hungry yet?

