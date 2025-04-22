Overbearing Mother Cranked Up The Dial On The Guilt Tripping, But This College Student Still Refuses To Room With Her Sister

Many people say college is where young adults find themselves — but some overbearing parents sure don’t make that easy.

AITA for not rooming with my sister in college? My sister, my best friend, and I are all going to the same college. I want to room with my friend.

For some background, my sister has always struggled in school, while academics have come easily to me. My mom has always expected me to help my sister with her schoolwork, even when I didn’t take the same classes and didn’t know the material.

Now that we are adults and going to college, my mom still insists that I need to support her. She even told me, “If she fails out of college, it will be your fault,” just because I don’t want to room with her.

I’ve tried to explain that I can still support my sister without being her roommate. I also pointed out that every other student without a twin has to find a random roommate, but my mom insists that I am abandoning her and that I’m responsible for her.

I don’t think this should be my problem anymore. I’m finally excited to have my own freedom and make my own decisions without my mom’s influence.

She always tries to guilt-trip me into doing what she wants, and I usually give in, but this time, I’ve decided to stand my ground and do what’s best for me. My mom told me she hopes I am miserable.

I know there is no way I could possibly be responsible for my college courses and someone else’s. AITA?

