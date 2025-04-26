Sibling Kept Offering Generous Gifts With Strings Attached, So They Finally Drew The Line To Protect Their Peace

Kindness should be freely given, but some people treat it like a debt they expect to be repaid.

When one sibling’s “favors” always seem to come with strings attached, this frustrated person finally reaches their wits’ end.

Read on for the full story.

AITH for declining my family’s member offer My sibling who constantly tries to pay for one thing or another for me. One example is she recently tried to give me money for what I owed on taxes.

The thing is, they don’t want this help.

I declined. I never asked for help, nor do I need it. We have a family trip coming up, and she wanted to cover the hotel bill for me. Once again, I did not ask. I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, but it’s starting to get annoying.

They also suspect their sibling has ulterior motives.

She’s also the type to pay for you and let it “slip” out somewhere later on. Like for example, if I take up their offer, they’ll do something like play around with my child later and slip out something like, “Oh, Auntie paid for your trip and I’m glad you’re having such a fun time!” Once again, I had to tell her I appreciate the gesture, but no thanks. AITA?

It sounds like this relative is mostly out for themselves here.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter uses a phrase familiar to many Reddit users.

She knows exactly what she’s doing; she just won’t own up to it.

It begs the question: Who is the “gift” really for?

This whole situation is starting to feel more like a performance than genuine support.

It’s not really a favor if there’s a catch.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.