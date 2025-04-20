Kids Moved In With Their Dad After Their Mom’s Demise, But He Is Rarely There Because He Is With His New Girlfriend

When you have children, you need to be there for them and take proper care of them.

AITA for asking my dad to take care of me and my brother after our mother passed away I, 17 and my brother, 15, live alone with my dad after my mom passed from cancer 5 months ago. I have struggled with my mental health since before that and require some assistance with everyday life. Recently, my dad got in a relationship with my mom’s former best friend and he has been spending increasingly more time with her and away from home.

This is neglect.

Dad is almost never home, doesn’t cook and my brother and I take care of cleaning and laundry, though our grandparents help sometimes. There’s barely any food at home besides frozen pizza and I often lack the energy to cook myself or provide for my brother, who is vegan and often insists he can’t take care of everything but since he is 15 and still in school I can’t help but worry. My dad says that he doesn’t want to be home if my brother and I don’t want to spend much time with him because he doesn’t want to be lonely.

Then the new partner should come to his house.

He also says that he wants to be there for his new partner since she also struggles with her mental health. So, today I confronted him, asking him to cook or spend evenings at home at least twice a week or so. He responded with saying there’s nothing for him to do at home.

He had an obligation to raise his kids since they were born.

Now I am conflicted because I told him that when he decided to raise my brother and I, he made himself responsible for us and should take care of at least my brother to which he said that it isn’t his job to stay home and be lonely just so a parent is in the house. We argued and got increasingly frustrated until I left. I now somehow feel like an ass for telling him what he can and can’t do with his partner and asking him to be lonely here, while also still believing I’m not completely wrong in this. Am I being too disrespectful? AITA?

Why can’t dad’s new friend come over there? He really needs to be there for the kids.

This is classic neglect.

This commenter suggests talking to a counsellor.

Dad needs to be responsible.

He really isn’t being a good father.

This person has some good suggestions.

Dad needs to step up and stop being selfish.

What a nightmare for these kids.

