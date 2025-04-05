‘They are not what they used to be.’ – A Former Junkyard Worker Got Real About The Cars She Would Never Buy

I’ve never met anyone who has ever worked at a junkyard, so I have to say that this is pretty exciting!

A former junkyard employee named Kambry posted a video on TikTok and got real about cars that she thinks need to be avoided at all costs.

Kambry said, “I’m just looking out for you” and she told viewers that they need to be careful about what kinds of cars they buy because there are a lot of shady people in the auto wrecking business.

She said people need to avoid buying all types of Kias, Ford Escapes, Toyota 4Runners, and Ford Explorers.”

Kambry added, “Let me tell you something about these cars: they’re all ****, all of them.”

She told viewers that cars involved in accidents are sent away and she said, “They don’t give a **** about your car. There ain’t nobody that gives a **** about you, your car, or your accident.”

In the comments, Kambry said about these vehicles, “They are not what they used to be.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

She’s seen a lot of beat-up cars in her day…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.