Employee Didn’t Get A Raise At Work, But Management Regretted It When They Decided To No Longer Do Any Extra Work

A friend of mine recently told me that they recently got a pay cut for no apparent reason…and they weren’t alone.

In fact, everyone at the company got the bad news that their weekly pay would be reduced by a significant margin.

Are people expected to work harder when that happens?

I don’t think so!

AITA for refusing to do extra without a raise and causing my co-workers to get in trouble?

AITA for refusing to do extra without a raise and causing my co-workers to get in trouble? “I had my yearly review last week and it was decided that my manager doesn’t have the power to give me a raise as the company only does yearly merit increases. Rate of 2%-3% increase depending on the position.

Hell no!

I said it was bull **** as the cost of living has gone up so much and the minimum wage has increased by $3 in the past year or so with no increase in my wage. In my state I could quit and get another job paying more anywhere. As such I advised my manager I would no longer be doing extra as I currently do about 3 people’s work thanks to constant “oh such and such can help you” remarks from my manager. She adamantly denied I was doing so much extra until I listed everything I was doing outside of my scope of duties. Mind you I came in wanting a raise so I had everything ready.

They were doing all kinds of work.

Some examples of things I was doing- running 4 live chats, processing same day emergency requests, acting as a personal secretary to one of the managers I work with, and performing manager duties for another manager I work with. All things that my manager specifically told people to reach out to me for. She apparently didn’t realize how much she’d pawned off onto me – none of it was her duties. She’s not actually a bad bad manager just naive and barely keeping up with the team.

They decided to take a stand.

Now 3 team members have been written up so far for failing to do their jobs, my “team” is mad at me for getting them in trouble, and I’m drinking my coffee playing games on my phone 2 hrs into my shift. I work from home and my team is just the department I work in. We have no reason to interact when working as the work doesn’t really overlap, plus I haven’t had the time to create and foster relationships with them due to the amount of work I was doing. The only teammates I actually work with on a daily basis think it’s funny and I shouldn’t feel bad. My manager and a lead are taking care of the manager who was using me as his secretary this week. I’m sure I’ll get him back next week as assisting him is actually part of my job, just not everything he is asking to have done.

A lot of people are on their side.

The managers I work with were warned after my review that I would no longer be doing extra for them as I need to be paid more and they 100% agree my manager should be paying me more. They’re not happy about it and having been causing problems with the people who were supposed to be doing the work. As they are not fast enough, need too much supervision, lack motivation etc etc. I only know this as they have been calling them out in the live chats for not doing the work and asking to get me back. I warned the technicians on Friday that I would no longer be assisting them and they would have to deal with the people actually assigned to help them. They’re on the same page as the managers I work with. Not happy but willing to stand by and let it be known they’re unhappy and prefer working with me. So AITA for refusing to do extra without that raise and causing so many of my co-workers to get in trouble?”

