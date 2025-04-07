They Got Fed Up With Their Family’s Constant Demands, But They Weren’t Thrilled When They Decided To Stop Doing Favors

My goodness, some people can be so pushy…

AITA because I ignored my sister and went back to sleep after she asked me to run an errand for her? “I just recently quit my job because after I go on my birthday trip, I have a new job lined up for March 20th. I figured I would put in my two weeks in at the beginning of March, go on my trip, and start my new job after.

Because of this, I have a lot more free time now and my family knows this. I’ve come to realize that my family are leeches and they leech on anyone who is available to do something for them. I am usually that person because for my entire childhood I was always afraid to say no or stand up for myself. I had my therapist and even some people on here tell me that it is okay to say no and it is okay to not run to everyone’s aid all of the time.

This past week, I messed up and tried to save the day far too many times and I’m fed up. My dad needed a ride to and from work even though my mom 100% could’ve done it, my sister needed to be picked up from her friend’s house and I needed to drop another friend off at home even though no one asked me before my sister even went out if I was available to do that.

My mom wanted me to do deep clean the kitchen and I told her it would get done after my Finals were over because I can always clean the kitchen, but I’m not going to do it until after all of my work was complete because I had limited time windows to take my tests. She ended up getting angry, so I had to do it anyway. My mom had an item that was at the post office and started huffing, puffing, and sighing and looking at me and I told her I wasn’t getting it and asked her why she didn’t ask my dad to get it while he was already out. I ended up having to remove myself from the situation because she kept asking. I went to my room and stayed in there the whole day. My little sister had a project to do and it involved making food. My sister is incompetent and my mom didn’t wanna do it, so guess who did it? Me.

I stayed up until 4AM baking these little empanadas and I had never made empanadas before. I made 30 for all of her class members and an extra two for the teacher. Deep cleaned the kitchen after, and then finished my last final. Didn’t fall asleep until 7AM. I get woken up by my sister at 11AM because she starts calling me. I ignore it. She texts me asking if I can pick up her new retainers from the orthodontist. I ignore it. My dad calls me at 1PM. I ignore it. He texts me immediately after saying “Call me. Urgent” I didn’t see it until he called again at 3PM Once I looked at the text, I saw “Call urgent” And got worried. That’s the thing with my dad. He doesn’t ever text you. He HAS to call you even if it’s for you to be told one thing. I have no idea why he does it. I never answer his calls, which forces him to text because I don’t like picking up the phone for something that could’ve been a text. A phone call is for conversations, not to be told one thing and have the call last two seconds.

I call him back worried something happened to someone, and you know what he says? “Go pick up those retainers” I immediately go off and say “I was up all night making those stupid empanadas and doing my work” He cuts me off and says “I know, but just go pick them up because they close at 4:30” And hangs up in my face, which for one, told me that he knew I was sleep deprived and that he just didn’t care. Nobody does. I’m even more upset that he scared me into thinking someone had been hurt all for it to be about those retainers again So I went back to sleep and didn’t get the retainers and now everyone is upset with me!”

