Family Took A Nice Vacation Every Year, But Now His Mother In Law Wants To Bring More People Along

AITA? MIL wants to take friends on family vacation. Each year, my wife and I rent a large beach house and invite along family for a vacation getaway. We’re spending about the same as we would on a two-person international vacation; with the added benefit that we get to share it with our mothers. I also invite a close friend of mine who is more or less family at this point. This year, some additional family from my side are attending.

Over the last couple years, MIL has become increasingly vocal about wanting to invite a couple that she and her partner are friends with. We do not know these people. More importantly, my wife seems worried that this will detract from quality time with her mother. I’m told she voiced this to her mother weeks ago, and we thought that was the end of it.

However yesterday it came up again. My wife is distraught that her mother is pressing it, and I’m increasingly perturbed with this insistence of inviting someone that we don’t even know on a vacation that we’re paying for. I can tell that the guilt trip is having an effect on my wife, but in my mind she made her decision when she put this to rest with her mother weeks ago – that she wants to keep that time within the family.

My instinct is to reach out to MIL directly and tell her in a straightforward way, “No.” What say you, Reddit? AITA?

