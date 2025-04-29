Kid Tried To Declutter A Smelly, Dirty Hamper, But Their Hoarder Mother Took The Trash Bag As A Betrayal

Living with a hoarder means walking a fine line between helping and overstepping.

One person thought they were doing a good deed by clearing out old clothes, but their mom saw it as something unforgivable.

AITA I threw away a hamper full of clothes and my mom got mad I was cleaning. Our house isn’t the cleanest, and it’s mostly clutter. So I was cleaning the bathroom and looked at an old hamper full of clothes.

It was originally in our washroom but moved to our bathroom. It’s full of old dirty clothes that have been sitting in there for maybe a couple years now. They’ve been collecting dust, and some items even smelled like cat pee. It smelled awful and, like I said, has been sitting untouched for years. So I threw it away.

The next day my mom was upset, saying that I threw away perfectly good clothes, and how I always throw away things when I clean. She brought up how I’m always throwing away sauce packets — which we, by the way, also NEVER use.

She told me, “Throwing things away isn’t cleaning.” But I think if we don’t use it, it’s trash. AITA?

Throwing away things is and should be part of cleaning.

With hoarders, it’s best to start small.

When you look at it from the mother’s mindset, you can see how she would react the way she did.

It’s important to take action now before the hoarding habit gets even worse.

This person just wanted a cleaner home, not a family feud over expired ketchup and crusty jeans.

Poor mom needs some professional help.

