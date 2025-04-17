Grown Woman Insists On Locking All Three Of Her Bedroom Doors, But Her Parents Aren’t Happy About It

I had friends when I was growing up whose parents had some weird obsession about locks on doors…

AITA for locking the doors to my room? “I (21F) live in my family house with my parents. My room is on the second floor, and it’s basically like a hallway in terms of layout. There are three doors that you can use to enter my room: one leading directly into my parent’s bedroom, one leading to a bathroom connected to my older sibling’s old room (they’ve moved out), and the last leading to the foyer with stairs going down to the first floor.

A few years ago, with the approval of my psychiatrist (I don’t see her anymore), I managed to convince my parents to allow me to have locks on all three of my doors. I don’t know why, but it makes me feel a little better knowing that someone can’t just come and go as they please all the time. I guess maybe it’s a privacy thing? I’m not even doing anything bad in here (like drugs)- I mostly just read, but it’s just somewhat comforting ig being able to lock my doors. I’ve woken up a few times in the past with my mom going through my things or staring at me for whatever reason, or to someone using my room to get to another despite there being other ways of doing so.

My parents, or more specifically my mom, absolutely despise the locks. As soon as my mom pulls on a door and she can’t get in, she bangs on it and screams until I unlatch it. I haven’t actually used my locks in like a year or so because the few times I had just weren’t worth the potential fallout of her trying to come in, but I locked my doors again recently. Unfortunately, she did indeed attempt to enter, and proceeded to do the whole scream and pound on the door thing until I opened it.

Even my dad, who was in their bedroom with her at the time, commented on her anger, but ultimately they both yelled at me for doing so, saying that it’s weird I feel the need to lock them at all. They’ve threatened to remove them, and I can’t help but question why they let me have them in the first place if I’m never allowed to use them, but I don’t know. It’s their house obviously, and I don’t really even know why I feel better being in a locked room- I can’t ever seem to be able to explain it, and it’s kind of a childish notion, but I also don’t understand the sheer magnitude of their anger over it. AITA for locking my room?”

