This Bartender Doesn’t Have Time To Make Fancy Drinks During A Rush, So This Is What He Says He’ll Do Instead
by Ben Auxier
I have this special superpower where I can turn completely invisible.
But only if you’re a bartender.
But in a busy bar, I’m not the only thing getting overlooked.
Check out this video from TikTok user @amii.illustrates:
The caption reads “When someone orders and Espresso Martini during a rush.”
And then they just…pour a Guinness beer from the tap, right into a Martini glass.
The garnishes are a nice touch.
@amii.illustrates
The comments were firmly divided into two categories…
…those who didn’t realize this was a joke, and those who wanted to shame those who didn’t realize this was a joke.
It was a vicious battle.
What’s the real tragedy here?
We’ve reached a tipping point.
Woof. Now I need a drink.
