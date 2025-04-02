April 2, 2025 at 6:49 am

This Bartender Doesn’t Have Time To Make Fancy Drinks During A Rush, So This Is What He Says He’ll Do Instead

by Ben Auxier

TikTok/scholarsboston

A Guinness beer tap

I have this special superpower where I can turn completely invisible.

But only if you’re a bartender.

But in a busy bar, I’m not the only thing getting overlooked.

Check out this video from TikTok user @amii.illustrates:

TikTok/scholarsboston

A Guinness beer tap

The caption reads “When someone orders and Espresso Martini during a rush.”

TikTok/scholarsboston

A Guinness beer tap

And then they just…pour a Guinness beer from the tap, right into a Martini glass.

TikTok/scholarsboston

A Guinness beer tap

The garnishes are a nice touch.

@amii.illustrates

Mischief causing mischief 😩 I swear I always see him around my back garden so I have NO IDEA how he finds the time for all of this?? Or how he gets around?? *EDIT* he officially has TikTok!!! @Mischief’s Adventures in Plym #fyp #mischiefthecat #funnycat #catsoftiktok #plymouth #lol #funny #funnyvideo #tuxedocat #funnyanimals

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

The comments were firmly divided into two categories…

2025 03 13 17 26 54 This Bartender Doesnt Have Time To Make Fancy Drinks During A Rush, So This Is What He Says Hell Do Instead

…those who didn’t realize this was a joke, and those who wanted to shame those who didn’t realize this was a joke.

2025 03 13 17 27 04 This Bartender Doesnt Have Time To Make Fancy Drinks During A Rush, So This Is What He Says Hell Do Instead

It was a vicious battle.

2025 03 13 17 27 18 This Bartender Doesnt Have Time To Make Fancy Drinks During A Rush, So This Is What He Says Hell Do Instead

What’s the real tragedy here?

2025 03 13 17 27 31 This Bartender Doesnt Have Time To Make Fancy Drinks During A Rush, So This Is What He Says Hell Do Instead

We’ve reached a tipping point.

2025 03 13 17 27 42 This Bartender Doesnt Have Time To Make Fancy Drinks During A Rush, So This Is What He Says Hell Do Instead

Woof. Now I need a drink.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter