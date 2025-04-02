This Bartender Doesn’t Have Time To Make Fancy Drinks During A Rush, So This Is What He Says He’ll Do Instead

I have this special superpower where I can turn completely invisible.

But only if you’re a bartender.

But in a busy bar, I’m not the only thing getting overlooked.

Check out this video from TikTok user @amii.illustrates:

The caption reads “When someone orders and Espresso Martini during a rush.”

And then they just…pour a Guinness beer from the tap, right into a Martini glass.

The garnishes are a nice touch.

The comments were firmly divided into two categories…

…those who didn’t realize this was a joke, and those who wanted to shame those who didn’t realize this was a joke.

It was a vicious battle.

What’s the real tragedy here?

We’ve reached a tipping point.

Woof. Now I need a drink.

