Bride-To-Be Tried To Have A Conversation With Her Friend About The Friend’s Unruly Son, But Now The Friend Is Upset With Her

All kids can be a handful at times, but when they are raised well, they usually behave for the most part.

What would you do if you had one friend who had a very spoiled child, so you wanted to make sure her kid didn’t ruin your wedding ceremony?

That is the situation the bride-to-be in this story is in, and now her friend is upset for him implying she is a bad mom.

Check it out.

AITA for asking a friend if SHE understands wedding courtesy, or else she can’t bring her 4 year old son (who is on the spectrum). I feel like there are 2 types of parents in this world. The first type of parent goes: “I won’t be raising a little brat.” The second type of parent goes, “The world should revolve around my perfect angel.” I myself have the ’tism and so do most of the people I socialize with, and this goes double for us.

Raising kids can be tough, especially if you aren’t willing to discipline them.

And I have noticed a huge difference in outcomes for kids who were raised by Parent Type 1 vs. Parent Type 2. The vast majority of my friends with kids are Type 1 parents. That’s why I have absolutely no problem with having kids at my wedding. Because I know they will prevent their kids from being disruptive during the serious parts, and not just let them loose as little demons during the fun parts. I have ONE friend who is a type 2 parent, and I really feel for her son because he is going to face a lot of social rejection when he gets older.

I feel bad for the kid.

He is probably one of the most spoiled, inconsiderate children I have ever met, but it’s really not his fault. My friend, his mother, is adamant that he should NEVER have to be considerate of others, and all adults and children should just accommodate all his whims and be “understanding.” So, I don’t hold it against him even though he’s awful to be around, because it’s truly not his fault. Nobody has ever taught him how to act in any form of interpersonal interaction.

I certainly can’t blame him for not wanting the kid there.

That being said, I really don’t want him at my wedding, but I cringe at the idea of singling my friend out as the only person whose child can’t come. And she certainly will want him to come, she doesn’t go anywhere without him. The problem is I could see her handing him an iPad and having him play games on it at full volume during the entire ceremony and find it outrageous if anyone has an issue with it, because her son “needs” it and can’t tolerate headphones. There are a number of things like that which I could see her doing or allowing. I wanted to broach the subject with her but not be insulting towards her son.

I can see how this would seem condescending.

The way I approached it was trying to get at whether or not SHE understands wedding etiquette. Such as not playing loud videos during the ceremony. I just wanted to figure out if there would be any issues, but apparently this approach made me a jerk according to her.

I think taking a more direct approach would be more effective, but this is a tough situation.

