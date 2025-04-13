Divorcing Dad Wants His Cheating Ex-Wife To Lose Custody Of Their Daughter, But He’s Worried His Rage Is Blinding Him

Divorces can be nasty, especially when there are kids involved.

In this story, an ex-husband worries his anger might be clouding his judgment.

Let’s see just how nuclear of a bomb he wants to drop…

WIBTA if I went nuclear in my divorce against my cheating wife? Almost two years ago I found out that my only daughter, 9 years old at the time, isn’t actually mine.

OK, yeah, pretty big bomb.

My STBX had an affair with a guy she worked with back in 2012 that resulted in her getting pregnant. I found out through one of her now former best friends that decided she couldn’t keep it secret anymore. Stupidly, I decided to try to make things work, only for it all to get worse.

Could’ve seen that one coming.

I couldn’t find any way to trust her and as time progressed, she only made decisions to prove she didn’t want to change. In the end she basically said, “I know I hurt you in the worst way possible, but you need to hurry up and get over it before I do it again.” Lo and behold, she did it again.

Cheating x 2 just adds insult to injury… and also, more injury.

Now we are separated. A month and a half later and she has the latest guy she cheated with getting ready to move in with her. Am I wrong to get a shark of a lawyer and put her through the wringer and get custody of my little girl?

Understandable to want to make a cheating ex pay…

I signed the birth certificate when she was born and I still love this little girl as though she were mine biologically. I know my ex is struggling financially and cannot afford to fight me in court. My anger and hurt has me wanting to see her lose everything and I’m afraid I’m letting this pain turn me into a monster.

AITA?

Nobody wants to be a monster, or a doormat.

What do our comments think about this divorced dad’s dilemma?

Our first responder says, blow it to smithereens!

Another person says bad wife does not equal bad mom.

This poster says don’t use your kid as a pawn!

Another vote for, think of the children!

Here’s another user who thinks co-parenting is the way to go.

Maybe this dad shouldn’t go nuclear, but could use some ex-wife seeking missiles.

He needs to keep his daughter in mind all the time.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.