Gym Employee Constantly Got Late Relief From A Coworker After An All-Night Shift, But Then Got In Trouble For Clocking Out Late

We all know that some rules don’t make sense to follow to a T.

But in this story, a gym employee does what they’re told… and makes their employer face the consequences.

Let’s clock in…

Clock out exactly at the end of my shift? Okay! I work overnights at a well known gym franchise that I will not name. My typical shift is 10pm-6am.

Usually, there is always supposed to be 2 people on night shift together, but lately my coworkers have been calling off a lot, causing me to be in the gym alone all night.

My coworker, let’s call her Sam, comes in at 6am when I get off. Here’s the problem, Sam doesn’t usually come in on time. She is usually always 10-15 minutes late. So onto the problem.

Since Sam comes in late, I tend to have to stay clocked in past 6am. Additionally, since I’m usually alone at night, I can’t get any important tasks done until Sam comes in. My boss noticed my time cards, and got very upset that I haven’t been clocking out right at 6am. He made me feel really crappy despite constantly being on the blunt end of all his scheduling messes. So I told him okay. I will leave exactly at 6am.

So that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been leaving the gym entirely unattended until someone gets there, and most of the time, no one does for a while. So now members are confused. My manager doesn’t know what to do, considering he is the one who scolded me for staying past 6am. He thought that I would just clock out and stay, off the clock, but why would I do that?

I was not going to take the fall for someone else consistently being late… He won’t fire me or write me up because this is technically what he wanted.

