‘This is one of the most inconsiderate things you can do.’ – Walmart Shopper Got Frustrated After Waiting 45 Minutes For An Employee To Unlock A Case

The shopper said she had just finished a double shift at her job and she stopped by a Walmart store on the way home to pick up some things.

But things didn’t go as planned…

She said, “Walmart, this is one of the most inconsiderate things you can do. I’ve been waiting here for over 45 minutes because I just want my protein shake.”

She continued, “If people want to start stealing from the stores, lock ‘em up. This is just unfair to the people that have money that just want to get here, get their groceries, and leave.”

The shopper finally got some help and she told viewers, “They’re trying to find the key…”

To say she was annoyed would be a huge understatement.

Here’s the video.

Waited over an hour🤦🏾‍♀️ so unfair! @Walmart start locking people up for stealing or have workers come when they ring it! Nobody should have to wait over an HOUR to have this unlocked

This is getting out of hand…

