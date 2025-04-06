April 6, 2025 at 6:49 am

‘This is one of the most inconsiderate things you can do.’ – Walmart Shopper Got Frustrated After Waiting 45 Minutes For An Employee To Unlock A Case

a woman shopping at walmart

TikTok/sillahmusuuu

Are there any products in stores that aren’t locked up these days?

Let’s just say that it’s getting pretty ugly out there…

And this woman isn’t happy about it!

In fact, she took to TikTok to complain about a recent shopping trip to Walmart.

a customer was unhappy with walmart

TikTok/sillahmusuuu

The shopper said she had just finished a double shift at her job and she stopped by a Walmart store on the way home to pick up some things.

But things didn’t go as planned…

She said, “Walmart, this is one of the most inconsiderate things you can do. I’ve been waiting here for over 45 minutes because I just want my protein shake.”

walmart shopper had a bad experience

TikTok/sillahmusuuu

She continued, “If people want to start stealing from the stores, lock ‘em up. This is just unfair to the people that have money that just want to get here, get their groceries, and leave.”

The shopper finally got some help and she told viewers, “They’re trying to find the key…”

To say she was annoyed would be a huge understatement.

walmart shopper had to wait a long time for help

TikTok/sillahmusuuu

Here’s the video.

@sillahmusuuu

Waited over an hour🤦🏾‍♀️ so unfair! @Walmart start locking people up for stealing or have workers come when they ring it! Nobody should have to wait over an HOUR to have this unlocked #fyp #walmart

♬ original sound – Sillahmusuuu

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual shared some inside info.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 6.08.56 PM This is one of the most inconsiderate things you can do. Walmart Shopper Got Frustrated After Waiting 45 Minutes For An Employee To Unlock A Case

Another person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 6.09.07 PM This is one of the most inconsiderate things you can do. Walmart Shopper Got Frustrated After Waiting 45 Minutes For An Employee To Unlock A Case

And this TikTok user has been there.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 6.09.26 PM This is one of the most inconsiderate things you can do. Walmart Shopper Got Frustrated After Waiting 45 Minutes For An Employee To Unlock A Case

This is getting out of hand…

