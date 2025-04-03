Man Got Another Barber To Cut His Hair, But Now He Feels Like He Betrayed His Regular Barber

For some people, their barber is more than just someone who cuts their hair.

This man has had the same barber for 2 years.

One day when he arrived for a haircut, his regular barber wasn’t there, so he decided to let someone else cut his hair. He thinks he messed up.

I am 21M and I think I cheated and messed up big time For two years, I have always been loyal. I never looked at anyone else. I never even thought of doing something like this. But something happened, and I don’t know how to process.

Couple of days back, I went to my barber shop. My regular guy, the one who’s been cutting my hair for the past two years, wasn’t around. He was away, busy with something. Another guy waved at me and said, “Come, sit.”

I should have waited. I should have given it a second thought. But I didn’t. Without thinking, I sat down. He started cutting my hair.

Ten minutes later, my guy walked in. We had a crazy eye contact moment. I could see it in his face: the disappointment, the betrayal. I don’t know.

As they say, cheating is a choice, not an accident.

