Uncle Had To Change His 4-Year-Old Nephew’s Soiled Diapers, So He Told His Brother He Wouldn’t Babysit Again Until The Kid Is Potty Trained

Changing dirty diapers can be challenging for a lot of people.

This man didn’t know his nephew was not potty trained when he agreed to babysit. He didn’t expect to have to change dirty diapers!

He’s wondering if he’s being too harsh by telling his brother he won’t babysit again until his nephew is potty trained.

Would you agree? Read the story below for all the details.

Am I in the wrong about saying I won’t babysit unless his child is potty trained? My brother (P) asked me to babysit a few days ago. And I said, “Yeah, why not?” What I didn’t know was that his 4-year-old son (W) wasn’t potty trained. So P said to keep asking W every so often if W has to go potty, so I did.

This man has never changed a diaper before.

Every 20 or so minutes, I asked W, and he kept saying no. So I said, “Do I have to check?” And W responds with, “I popped myself a long time ago.” I’m 19 with no younger siblings, so I’ve never changed a diaper before until a few days ago.

He couldn’t stand the smell of his nephew’s dirty diaper.

It was a 4-year-old’s diaper, so you can imagine the smell. I sprayed febreeze in a mask, and I still almost puked 4 to 5 times. P then came home.

His brother said it was a normal thing.

I said, “W lied about it. He said he pooped himself after I asked him about 10 to 15 times.” P then said that his child lies about it, and it’s a normal thing. So, am I wrong about saying I won’t watch his kid, unless he’s potty trained?

He’s not obligated to babysit, so it seems perfectly fine to set ground rules, like only babysitting if he’s potty trained. At 4, he should be potty trained anyway.

Changing diapers wasn’t part of the job description.

