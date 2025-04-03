Toxic Mother Thought She Could Get Away With Ruining Her Daughter’s Wedding Documents, But Little Did She Know The Daughter Was Compiling Evidence To Make A Legal Case Against Her
Family conflicts can burn bridges, but some people prefer to set the whole foundation on fire.
That’s exactly what one toxic mother did when she turned her legal responsibility of registering her daughter’s marriage license into a personal vendetta.
You’ll want to read on for this one.
AITAH for cutting contact and calling cops on my mom after she burned my marriage documents?
I (27F) and my mother (46F) have been fighting on and off my whole life.
Every time I think she can change and be a decent person, she proves me wrong.
So, we’re in one of our fights right now.
I have custody/guardianship of my sister, and my mom has decided she doesn’t really like that or me.
So during one of their usual fights, things escalated quite spectacularly.
I said to her over text to have a “terrible night, terrible bye, I don’t care,” and she decided to send me a video.
Of her burning my UNREGISTERED marriage license and certificate. She was the commissioner of my wedding (temp commissioner license) and had a legal responsibility to register them.
But instead, she set them on fire, recorded it with the help of one of my (now ex) best friends, and sent the video to me.
The daughter immediately reports this and the cops give her some advice.
I called the cops because, like, that’s damage to federal government paperwork, and they informed me I’d have to take her to court and push for justice.
They also recommended I get a restraining order.
I’ve decided to do both.
Here’s where I might be the AH.
She decides she’s going to retaliate against both her mother and her ex-best friend.
Due to her behavior, I’ve decided she is not a safe individual to be around. For myself or my kid (sister). So, I’ve cut contact.
I haven’t blocked her because any texts or threats she sends I want proof of.
I’ve also decided to cut off my ex-best friend’s phone line, which puts her in a REALLY bad situation.
But she’s an accomplice, so idk. Maybe she deserves it. Maybe I’m a petty jerk.
You decide, Reddit. AITA?
This situation gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “heated argument”.
