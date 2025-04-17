April 17, 2025 at 2:49 am

Trader Joe’s Employee Gave A Customer Birthday Flowers “On Him,” But Then She Looked At Her Receipt

by Ben Auxier

Some say romance, in all its forms, is all but dead.

But I disagree. Why? Because I’ve seen this incredible video from TikTok user @ellieexercise:

“Um, I am ******* dead,” she begins, strangely alive in her car outside a Trader Joe’s.

“I just went to Trader Joe’s and I got like six bottles of wine, so the guy’s like, ‘must be a big celebration this weekend.’ And I was like, ‘thank you for noticing, it’s my birthday.'”

“He calls up another sales associate, he says ‘go get me a petite bouquet.’ And I said, ‘he’s getting me flowers!’ And he did. He said, ‘happy birthday, this bouquet is on me.’

“And then he scanned them and like, put them in my thing. Not me like, waiting. I was like, ‘oh, surely he’ll like, take off the charge like, I’m not paying for my own birthday bouquet.'”

“No, um, I just like, paid for my own birthday bouquet. Thank you, sir.”

Happy birthday From: me To: me #birthdaysurprise

These companies really are looking out for us.

That’s one way to do an upsell.

It could have been an honest, embarrassing mistake.

This one had me rolling:

Happy Birthday, Ellie!

