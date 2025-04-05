Traveler Said That Airline Tickets Are Cheap For A Very Specific Reason Right Now

Sadly, it’s been a bad stretch for plane crashes in the U.S. the last few months, and some people out there are rightfully scared to fly right now.

But is all the chaos affecting the price of airline tickets?

A woman named Tiff thinks so and she took to TikTok to share her thoughts.

Tiff showed viewers cheap flying options on a website and she said, “I’m not gonna say nothing else, but look how bad they want us in the air.”

She added in her caption, “Very questionable, but I’ll still fly.”

Tiff also told viewers, “Y’all, just how bad they want us in the air.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person made a funny/scary comment.

Another TikTokker is gonna go for it.

And this individual made a good point…

I think most people are still gonna fly the (hopefully) friendly skies!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.