April 5, 2025 at 10:50 am

Traveler Said That Airline Tickets Are Cheap For A Very Specific Reason Right Now

by Matthew Gilligan

woman shows cheap airline tickets

TikTok/s3xxytiff

Sadly, it’s been a bad stretch for plane crashes in the U.S. the last few months, and some people out there are rightfully scared to fly right now.

But is all the chaos affecting the price of airline tickets?

A woman named Tiff thinks so and she took to TikTok to share her thoughts.

woman wants to know who is flying these days

TikTok/s3xxytiff

Tiff showed viewers cheap flying options on a website and she said, “I’m not gonna say nothing else, but look how bad they want us in the air.”

She added in her caption, “Very questionable, but I’ll still fly.”

a calendar showing discount flights

TikTok/s3xxytiff

Tiff also told viewers, “Y’all, just how bad they want us in the air.”

woman shows tiktok viewers how cheap flights are

TikTok/s3xxytiff

Check out the video.

@s3xxytiff

Very questionable, but I’ll still fly 😭😭😭 #flights #jetblue #massivefollowers #fypppp

♬ original sound – S3xxytiff

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person made a funny/scary comment.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 4.58.36 PM Traveler Said That Airline Tickets Are Cheap For A Very Specific Reason Right Now

Another TikTokker is gonna go for it.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 4.58.45 PM Traveler Said That Airline Tickets Are Cheap For A Very Specific Reason Right Now

And this individual made a good point…

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 4.58.58 PM Traveler Said That Airline Tickets Are Cheap For A Very Specific Reason Right Now

I think most people are still gonna fly the (hopefully) friendly skies!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter