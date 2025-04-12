Two Couples Tried To Plan A Joint Vacation, But When Passport Problems And Personal Accusations Pop Up, There’s Trouble in Paradise

Planning a trip can cause a rift in even the most stable relationships.

Between picking hotels, booking flights and scheduling activities, there are a lot of big decisions that need to be made well in advance.

In this story, an old friendship is tested by an expired passport and some harsh words.

Let’s travel along…

AITA for not going with them to the vacations we planned? Hey. My boyfriend (M36) and me (M36) planned to go on vacation with our friends (a couple; F40 and M36) in March. We booked our hotel (no cancellation refundable; everyone agreed with that) with my boyfriend‘s name in December since he works for the hotel franchise and he gets a lot of discounts.

Everyone likes a discounted vacation. What could go wrong?

The hotel is booked, a family suite with 2 bedrooms, and every person paid 300€. We booked the hotel first and not the flights because we were worried that the hotel will be fully booked. Fast forward, we, as a group, decided to book the flights on 1st February.

OK, problem number one.

As we met on 1st of February, the friend (F40), told us that she doesn’t have a passport yet.

So we tried to book the international flight, but it won’t let us, since she doesn’t have a passport, so no passport number. After that she promised us to apply for a passport as soon as possible. We waited 2 weeks until she got her passport.

Like airplanes, flight prices tend to go up with time. Unlike airplanes, they don’t usually come back down.

My boyfriend and me during the two weeks of waiting checked the flight prices, and they were climbing with every day.

My boyfriend then texted her a message that he‘s disappointed at her behavior and why she couldn’t remind herself that she doesn’t have a passport when we booked the hotel. She got so offended by that message that she accused us that she and her boyfriend were waiting for us to book the flights.

Alright, so there’s some skeletons in this closet.

She also accused us of something from the past without any evidence.

There was a huge discussion and fight only through texting in our group chat. At the end we agreed to meet each other at her place to talk and maybe save the vacation. At her place, my boyfriend explained to her calmly that he didn’t want to offend her with his message, he was just telling her that he was disappointed.

Ouch, sounds like this friend couldn’t handle any criticism.

But she didn’t want to hear my boyfriend‘s explanation and was really rude and disrespectful towards him, making him to cry. When we left her place, he was shocked that she would be this kind of rude person after so many years of friendship.

So after that meeting with them, my boyfriend and I decided to book the flights without them. My boyfriend also told her via text that he will try to do his best to cancel the room (he talked with his general manager and we also wrote an e-mail to the hotel where we booked the room). She didn’t reply at all to this.

Friends don’t threaten friends with lawyers.

My boyfriend and I now are in the hotel room we all booked. She somehow found out about it and threatened us with a lawyer since we are enjoying the room that they paid half of. So AWTA?

The best laid plans can sometimes go awry… especially when someone doesn’t have a passport.

This vacation went south… and not in a good way.

