Vegetarian Woman Didn’t Tell Her Future Father-In-Law That The Meatballs He Ate Were Meatless, But When He Found Out Later He Accused Her Of Trying To “Poison” Him

AITA for “sneaking” vegetarian food into my FIL’s meal? My fiancé (23M) and I (23F) plan to get married in October of this year. I’d like to start off by saying i’m not looking to end my relationship with my fiancé. I’m a vegetarian, my fiancé is not, nor are his parents. This has never been a problem for me, him, or his mother. But my father in law has always been weird about it.

For example, whenever we all go out to eat and I order something vegetarian, he always gives me weird looks. He also always tries to convince me to eat meat, saying things like “You’re really missing out,” “You know you want some of this,” “That fake meat will never be better than the real thing,” Etc.

Yesterday, my fiancé and I invited his parents over to our house for dinner. I made spaghetti & meatballs for my fiancé and his parents, spaghetti & vegetarian meatballs for me. I put them in two different pots and put them both on the table. When his parents were grabbing their food, his father happens to grab the spaghetti and meatless meatballs instead of the real ones.

Now here’s where I might be the jerk, after I see him put the meatless meatballs on his plate instead, I decide not to tell him. He sits down, finishes the whole plate, and even gets a second helping. Once his parents left and me and my fiancé were cleaning up, I tell him about the whole fake meat thing.

My fiancé gets really mad at me and immediately calls his dad.

His dad then calls me and starts berating me on the phone, saying i’m a psycho and my fiancé should leave me for trying to “poison him”??? I try to defend myself by saying I wasn’t the one that gave him the fake meat, and he grabbed himself (which is 100% true) My fiancé says I should of told him which was which, but I genuinely don’t see the problem. I know he isn’t allergic to soy beans or anything, so I don’t see the harm in trying vegetarian food once.

I think I might be the jerk because usually my fiancé always defends me when his father and I get into arguments like this, but the fact that he isn’t worries me. So reddit, AITA?

Now if it were the other way around and someone let her eat meat without telling her, that would be a bigger problem.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s quite concerning that the fiance told his dad.

