Her Sister Kept Fighting With Her Because She Wouldn’t Move Back Home To Help With Her Pregnancy, So This Young Professional Came Home To Get All Of Her Things From The House Where Her Sister Lives

It can be hard when a family member moves far away, but it is important to respect their decisions.

What would you do if your sister was upset with you that you wouldn’t move back home when she got pregnant, and now she is constantly fighting with you about it?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, but it got even worse when her sister told her to come get all of her stuff.

AITA for not moving back home for sister’s baby OTW I (26F) moved states for a travel SLP job, to make great money and explore, normal 20s stuff. Sister (30F) got married recently & expecting 1st baby. She & parents want me to move back home & help w baby.

This guilt trip won’t work.

Sister says “I don’t care about her pregnancy”, “can’t be mad when my niece won’t know me” and I’m “weird for wanting to live that far away”. I haven’t even hit 2 yrs & I like it here, and I travel back home monthly anyway so I won’t be a stranger to my niece. She’d argue, yell, scream, stonewall me for days.

Sounds like her sister has a sweet deal on the living arrangements.

She & her husband took over my lease & ended up never leaving. I also didn’t want to have them uproot after making the house their home during engagement, wedding, baby otw etc. We all agreed it’d make more sense for the newlyweds to get our old childhood home anyway as opposed to me by myself. Our parents always reiterate that the house is still both of ours, the door is open to both their daughters. ALL my furniture is there though (TVs, sofas, tables, beds, dressers etc). With travel work you just bring yourself, necessities, clothes; company provides furnished housing.

She is not used to not getting her way.

My sister has been picking fights with me weekly over little things (not answering/returning her call when I’m busy, every time she wants to talk/vent for hrs, not wanting to leave TX). As a person learning to set boundaries, my family doesn’t accept it well when I finally enforce a boundary. She’s now saying I’ve been disrupting her peace her whole pregnancy & she’ll never forget it. But she is picking all these fights!

If she wants her things out, she’ll get them out.

She ended that phone call with “btw pls come get all your stuff out the junk room & put it in storage or something, it’ll be the baby room”. I said I’ll just get all my things and I do mean everything since I just got my own place in TX. I flew in Mon night; began the move Tues morning.

I furnished the whole house while I stayed there so all furniture/appliances/decor are mine, no question.

They are using all her stuff for free and she is still not happy.

She called from work demanding I wait until Saturday when she is off because “I don’t feel comfortable with you moving things around at the house while I’m not there. You could take something that’s not yours and there aren’t any cameras”. I felt like I trusted them to live on top of my stuff, use my dishes/appliances, sleep on my beds, replace my things w theirs in dressers/closets, move my stuff wherever they wanted for 2 yrs. I was offended & to not be able to get my things tues-sat knowing I leave Sunday is asinine.

It sounds like her brother-in-law is more on her side than her sister.

Her husband even told me she throws away my things all the time; they argued once because he told her that’s wrong. I told her I know not to touch anywhere her things are and I know what belongs to me and what doesn’t. She started screaming at me “WHY CANT YOU EVER JUST SAY OK WHEN I TELL YOU SOMETHING?”

She is definitely being unreasonable.

Even my parents said she was being unreasonable. She didn’t talk to me the rest of my spring break. I left our house & spent the week at my parents’. She posted about cutting family off that disturb your peace on social media.

Her sister sounds like she is overly emotional right now, which is understandable, but she needs to get it under control.

This might just escalate the drama.

This is almost certainly correct.

This commenter says to cut the sister off.

Yes, she has no obligation to move home.

This commenter sums it up perfectly.

This sister needs to grow up.

