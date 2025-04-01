Her Roommate Violated Her Privacy, So She Decided To Move Out Early. But She Soon Realized That Would Cause An Issue With The Utilities For Her Roommate.

Having a roommate that you can’t trust is a nightmare.

WIBTA for moving earlier than roommates and transferring my utility accounts over to my new apartment? My (22F) roommate (23F) recently invaded my privacy. She looked through my stuff in my room. My door was closed, and I only left to grab some food for 10 to 15 minutes.

She told me about it when I got back and I am glad she did. But I no longer feel safe living with her. I told her that this isn’t okay, and that I will be moving out. She reacted poorly to this and lashed out.

Before all this, our situation was already tense because she would constantly ask me where I’m going or what I’m doing. She would get mad when I just wanted to be in my room and do my own thing. I am very introverted and enjoy time alone.

After about an hour, I wrote a moving out letter for the office and asked her to sign it. She signed it silently and that was the end of that. Now, I finished with the application for my new apartment. Everything was completed and approved.

In about a few weeks, I will move over, but I need to transfer the utilities, which are all under my name, to my new place. She will still be here for about a month longer. That means she needs to create her own accounts for those utilities and pay for them.

Of course, I am still going to pay for my share of rent at our current apartment, that’s until the lease is over. I will also tell her that I will do this beforehand so that she has plenty of time to set them all up. WIBTA if I went through with transferring the utilities over?

