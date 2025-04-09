April 9, 2025 at 2:49 am

‘No wonder why your mortgage isn’t paid.’ – Costco Customer Shows How Their Steaks Are Kind Of A Rip Off

by Michael Levanduski

Source: Shutterstock, TikTok/@m70project

Costco is a great company that offers some amazing deals if you shop smart.

This TikToker, however, claims that some of their products are actually a rip off so you have to be careful.

The video is him showing a four-pack of really nice-looking steaks with the caption, “Not everything is a good deal here. $69.41”

It is crazy that four steaks, even strip lone steaks, cost that much nowadays. He starts talking and says, “$69 for four of these. No wonder why your mortgage isn’t paid.”

He is right about that being expensive, but at least they will be delicious.

He goes on to say, “I bought the same thing yesterday at Metro for $26.”

Wow, I don’t have a Metro around me, but that sounds like a pretty insane deal.

I’m wondering how Metro could sell them for such a low price. Maybe they aren’t the same cut or something.

If they really are that much cheaper, I might have to start shopping around.

Check out the full video and see what you think.

The commenters are pretty skeptical.

This commenter says that they don’t have good quality meat at Metro.

Again, someone pointing out the quality difference.

Apparently he posted a video of what he bought, and it was low-quality cuts.

Some things are too good to be true.

