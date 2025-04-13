Woman Doesn’t Want To Share Accommodations With In-Laws During An Upcoming Wedding, But Hubby Thinks They’d Look Like Snobs If They Made Other Arrangements

You can’t choose your family, but when you get married, you are kind of choosing your in-laws.

AITA for telling my husband to book a hotel for us while we attend my SIL’s wedding, rather than share accommodations with his family? My husband and I are going to be traveling soon to attend his sister’s wedding along with our one year old son. The plan was that we would land at his parent’s place and attend one of the wedding ceremonies there. A few days after that, there’s another wedding reception in my SIL’s soon-to-be husband’s city. My in-laws plan to book a few train compartments for the entire family, and an airbnb for the stay there (2-3 days).

I really don’t want to be in a confined space with my in-laws for that long, especially with my son. My in-laws and I used to be cordial with each other until my son was born. A few weeks after delivery, my MIL and SIL visited us to “help”. All they did was just find any opportunity to hold him, regardless of whether he was asleep or in my arms, criticizing me for being too clingy with him when I would put my foot down and basically started locking myself in my room with him. They lament how poor my cooking was and how sorry they felt for their poor son/brother who had to endure it, until both my husband and I had had enough and my husband hinted heavily that they had overstayed their welcome.

Since then, I get hounded for not sending enough pictures and videos of him, and how I dress him. I’m so grateful we’re far enough away that we see them rarely. I told my husband a couple of days ago that I’d rather we just fly from his parent’s place to the other city and just stay at a hotel while we attend the second ceremony.

My husband said that would make us look snobbish, that he himself wasn’t over the moon about the whole itinerary but it was a family event and we should be with family. The fact that he wasn’t into it frustrated me even more because like we’re all making ourselves uncomfortable for what then? We got into an argument, his mother and sister’s stay got rehashed and I told him he was choosing to make me uncomfortable rather than potentially risk his family being affronted. AITA?

