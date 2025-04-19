Woman Got Freebies With Her Order Of Skincare Products, But Her Friend Thought She Could Have One Of The Freebies Because “It’s Free”

Even small gifts can be valuable to other people.

This woman received “mystery gifts” or freebies when she bought some skincare products.

She was excited to try them out, but her friend thought she could have them.

She was not planning on giving any of the free gifts to her friend, but she’s wondering if she was wrong not to be okay with it.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not giving my friend one of the freebies from my skincare order ? I ordered a bunch of stuff during a skincare sale. They were doing a promo. If you spent over a certain amount, they would give you three “mystery gifts.” I didn’t know what they were gonna be, but I was excited because I’ve been broke and haven’t treated myself in a while.

This woman received nice “freebies” from her purchase.

When the box came, I opened it with my friend there. The gifts were actually kind of nice. A lip mask, a jade roller, and this little overnight cream I’ve been wanting to try. I was like, “OMG, cute!” And set them aside with the rest of my stuff.

Her friend thought she was saving the lip mask for her.

Then, my friend just casually picks up the lip mask and goes: “Oh, this is so nice. Thanks for saving this for me.” I laughed because I thought she was joking. But she was literally putting it in her purse.

She told her friend she wasn’t planning on giving it to her.

I said, “Wait, no! I didn’t say you could have that.” And she goes, “Okay, chill. It’s just a freebie.” I told her, “Yeah, it was free, but it still came with my order. And I was kind of looking forward to using it.”

Now, her friend is calling her stingy.

She got all weird, and said I was being stingy and that “if you didn’t pay for it, it’s not even a real gift.” I didn’t even know how to respond to that. I’m not mad, I just feel kind of awkward now.

She’s wondering if she overreacted over something small.

Maybe I overreacted about something small? But also… it was mine. So, AITA?

Her friend was basically stealing. If it’s not a big deal, her friend can buy a lip mask for herself.

What can you say? Let’s check out the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This comment makes perfect sense.

People are calling out the friend.

Here’s another similar thought.

Ditch the friend, says this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Just because it’s free doesn’t mean you can take what’s not yours.

