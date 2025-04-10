Woman Misused A Pregnancy Loss Support Group For Her Gender Disappointment, So She Sparked A Debate Over The Proper Use Of Such Spaces

Grief is a unique journey, but sometimes, it’s important to know when your experience doesn’t quite align with the support available.

Aitah if i tell a woman “greiving the loss of her daughter” she needs help? I’m in a large mom group where a woman posted about grieving the loss of her baby girl she never got to meet. She made a shadow box with her name and things she bought for her, but it’s been years. She feels like she can’t share her story in there because her baby didn’t actually die.

She took one of those early at-home gender tests, and it said girl. So she was excited for weeks until her anatomy scan proved the baby was actually a boy. Her boy was born healthy, and she loves him very much. But she’s spent years grieving the daughter she lost and feels like she won’t get the support she needs from friends, family, or the loss support group because technically the baby didn’t die.

I’m in loss support groups as well because of a later-term miscarriage I had that I still grieve. While I understand her gender disappointment, this isn’t child loss, and the comparison feels insulting. All the moms are telling her it’s okay and they understand and that it makes total sense.

I say this as a person who lost a baby and got help: I think she doesn’t belong in the baby loss groups and needs help. I don’t want to be mean, but it’s a sensitive topic. AITA if I tell this woman who is grieving the “loss of her daughter” that she needs help?

