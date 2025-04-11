Woman Publicly Confronts Aunt At Family Dinner After Repeatedly Prodding Her About Having Kids, But Some Guests Were Against The Public Embarrassment

Some people just cannot take no for an answer, no matter how many times they’ve been told.

What would you do if a family member constantly brought up something deeply personal, even after years of asking them to stop?

Would you keep walking away to avoid conflict?

Or would you finally let them have it, no matter who was around to hear it?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario with her aunt.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for publicly embarrassing my aunt when she asked me about having kids again I f26 am childfree by choice. I’ve never wanted kids, and have been honest and open about this for years. To my extended family, not having kids simply because I don’t want them isn’t a good enough reason. Since I was about 16, they have asked me about having kids in the future every time I see them. At first, I told them that I did not want kids, not then or ever, but that answer wasn’t good enough, and they kept asking.

She found other reasons to use.

So I decided to switch tactics. Because of a combination of medical conditions, I also can’t have kids. (I always say I’m the best person to be infertile since I don’t want kids). So when I was around 18, I started saying I didn’t want and couldn’t have kids. After I started saying this, they would drop it for the rest of the night, but still bring it up the next time I saw them.

Now that she’s engaged, the talk has kicked up a notch.

After a couple more years of this, I started just walking away anytime someone would bring it up. I would just turn around and leave, refusing to interact with them completely when having kids was brought up. Well, I got engaged a couple of months ago, and the talk about kids has been constant since getting engaged. Both my fiancé and I are very clear that we don’t ever want kids. On Sunday, we had dinner with both of our families and my Aunt Sophie brought up, us having kids after the wedding, even going as far as to say we should start trying now since it would most likely take us a while with my medical issues.

Frustrated, she could no longer hold in her anger.

When she said that I just lost it and screamed at her, loud enough for everyone to hear. I screamed that she is a horrible person who doesn’t know how to respect boundaries, that she is painfully aware we are never having kids and bringing up my medical issues is a crappy thing to do. Sophie had never met my fiancé’s family before this, and it was clear she was embarrassed that this confrontation happened in front of so many people she didn’t know. Part of my family thinks I’m wrong for having the confrontation with my aunt in front of everyone and purposefully embarrassing her. AITA?

Eek! She really needs to learn some boundaries.

Let’s see what sort of advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer for her.

As this person points out, you don’t bring up personal medical issues in public.

Here’s a great way to look at it.

This person is proud of her.

According to this comment, the aunt embarrassed herself.

The aunt needs to be quiet.

By now, she should know full well not to ask her about having kids.

