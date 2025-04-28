Woman Questions Partner’s Late-Night Visit To Another Woman, But Gets Ignored And Gaslit In Response

Some boundaries in relationships are just common sense, especially when late-night calls and emotional attachments start to blur the lines.

So, what would you do if your partner kept spending one-on-one time with someone whose behavior raised red flags?

Would you stay quiet and see what happens?

Or would you confront both of them and risk being called jealous?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation and decides to speak with both of them.

Here’s how it went down.

AITA for saying I’m uncomfortable with my partner being one on one with this woman? I’ve been with my partner for 3 years. Last year, he started a new job, and it’s been nothing but drama since. His boss cheated on his wife, so naturally, she needed support that my partner and I gave to her. Since then, she’s gone off the rails a bit and got with my engaged brother, plus people that my partner and her husband work with. Last month, my partner and I had an argument, and I’d confided in her about it.

She tried to warn her partner first.

She told me her husband was away that weekend and that I should send my fiancé to stay with her. This made me uncomfortable. Fast forward to last week, she called my partner in the middle of the night, asking him to go over because her dog was dying. I told him I wasn’t comfortable with one-on-one contact, especially at night, but he agreed the next day to be there as she buried her dog.

Frustrated, she confronted the woman about it.

I sent her a message saying that she could have called me, and all of this was making me feel a bit icky.

There was no ‘I didn’t realize it looked bad,’ just a lot of gaslighting and making me responsible for her emotions (‘it’s one thing after another’, ‘it’s bad enough my husband cheated on me without you accusing me’, etc). There’s loads of other stuff, like each other’s stuff showing up in the other’s car, disappearing on a night out, etc. Have I done the right thing by speaking to them both about it? AITA?

