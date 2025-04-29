Woman Reminds Sister Of Her Past Cruelty By Denying Her A Place To Stay, But Now The Whole Family Is Calling Her Heartless

It’s funny how quickly people believe in consequences, until they’re the ones facing them.

What would you do if the same sister who once laughed at your struggles came knocking for help during her own crisis?

Would you be the bigger person and let her move in?

Or would you hand her the reality check she once gave you?

In the following story, one woman deals with this very situation.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for telling my sister to “get a taste of real life”? My (22F) sister (25F) has spent her entire life being coddled. Our parents bailed her out of everything -bad grades, debt, a DUI (which they still make excuses for). Meanwhile, I had to be the “responsible one” and was constantly told that not everyone gets handouts in life. Well, last year, I hit a rough patch. My fiancé dumped me, I had to downgrade my apartment, and I was working extra shifts just to stay afloat. When I confided in my sister, she laughed and told me I was “finally getting a taste of real life.” She even joked that it was “good for me” to struggle.

Now, the tables have turned.

Welp. Fast forward to now, and guess who’s unemployed, broke, and about to get evicted? And guess who suddenly wants to “lean on family” now that she’s struggling? She asked if she could move in with me just until she gets back on her feet. I told her nope, reminded her of what she told me, and said, “Now you’re getting a taste of real life.” Cue instant tears. Now she’s calling me cruel and petty. My parents (who suddenly can’t afford to help her) are guilt-tripping me, saying she has nowhere else to go and that I should be the bigger person. I told them to take her in, but they claim they’re too old to deal with the stress. AITA?

Eek! Who could’ve seen that coming?

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.

This person completely understands.

According to this comment, she shouldn’t let people tell her she’s wrong for feeling this way.

It does say a lot.

This person thinks the parents are funny.

She’s not obligated to help.

It would be one thing if her sister had helped her out of a bad time, but she didn’t, so let her figure it out.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.