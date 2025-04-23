Woman Shared Her TV With Her Housemates, But They Refused To Let Her Watch It Because They Were Playing Video Games. So She Put An End To Their Entitlement And Claimed What Was Rightfully Hers.

Some housemates act too entitled.

This university student generously placed her personal TV in the common room for everyone to enjoy.

At first, everything worked well, but eventually, her roommates started refusing to let her use her own television.

When she had enough, she snapped at them and claimed what was rightfully hers.

Check out the story below for all the details.

Housemates tell me to watch tv in my room, no problem! During my first year of university, I shared a house with one other girl and 3 boys. The other girl kept to herself mainly. I was the only one who had a job, and, therefore, one that really bought anything with me other than clothes and a laptop.

This young lady brought her own TV into the house and shared it with her housemates.

I decided to be nice and put my TV in the front room so everybody could watch it as I could always just use my laptop when I was in my bedroom. It was quite a decent-sized one, I had saved up for a while. One of the boys brought a PlayStation with him and connected it to the TV which I had absolutely no problem with.

It was going well at first, but it changed eventually.

For the first couple of months, everything was fine and they shared using the TV really well. I would generally watch an hour or 2 on the days I wasn’t working, and they used it most of the other time. After a while, every time I wanted to watch a program, I would get: “There are three of us and one of you. Just go and watch it in your bedroom, so we can play FIFA.”

There were some programs she’s rather watch on TV than her laptop.

For a lot of programs, I have no problem with this, as I am watching them on my laptop. But there are certain things that are really better to watch on the real TV, and I did point out politely that the television did belong to me. I was only wanting it for an hour. I would also give them plenty of notice when I wanted to watch a program.

She had had enough of their behavior.

Eventually, I just had enough and snapped. I came down to watch something after I told them the previous day I wanted to watch it, and they told me to go and watch it in my bedroom.

She took the TV with her into her bedroom,

So, I did exactly that. I unplugged the TV from and disconnected their PlayStation and carried it up to my bedroom. I set it up just in time to watch my program.

She also turned up the volume really loud.

I had to turn up the volume extra loud to drown out their moaning and banging on my door. The only annoying thing is the next day, one of them had called their mummy and daddy. They apparently agreed with them that I was awful.

After a week, her housemates bought their own TV.

They had ordered a new TV for them. So, they only really went without for a week or so until till it arrived. It was a bit smaller, too.

Sharing isn’t fair when you never get a turn.

When you’re too kind, they abuse your generosity.

