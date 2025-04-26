Woman Wanted A Fancy Dinner Without The Big Price Tag, But When Her Friend Refused To Split The Bill Evenly, She Made A Huge Scene

Splitting the bill can be a simple gesture of fairness, but only when everyone agrees on what’s fair.

One selfish friend seemed to think “fair” meant everyone else chipping in to cover her four-course feast while everyone else got water and one entree.

So when they refused, things got awkward fast.

AITA for not covering my friend’s meal when she ordered more? So me and a group of friends went out to eat after midterms. It was a casual place where you pay at the end, and everyone was ordering whatever they wanted.

I got something small as usual because I’m trying to save some cash. So I had water and a basic pasta that was on special. A few others did the same. But one of my friends ordered an appetizer, a big entrée, dessert, and a drink. No judgment — she can do her — but it definitely added up.

When the check came, she suddenly goes, “Let’s just split it evenly.” I was like, what? I thought we were all paying for what we ordered.

She said it would be easier and that it’s “what we always do,” which is not true, by the way. I told her I only brought enough for what I ate, plus a tip. She rolled her eyes and said it’s not that deep, and that I’m being cheap over a few bucks.

But it wasn’t a few bucks. It would have almost doubled what I was planning to spend.

I didn’t budge and paid for my stuff only. My other friends didn’t care and split the bill evenly. Now she’s being super passive and told our other friend that I embarrassed her in front of everyone and made her look greedy.

But like, she assumed we’d cover part of her extra food without even asking. AITA?

